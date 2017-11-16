£5,000 Grant Secured For 7 Ghanaian Athletes

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), has secured £5,000 preparation grant for seven Ghanaian athletes ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

A statement from the GOC signed by Mr. Richard Akpokavie, General Secretary and copied to the GNA Sports, said the grant is a form of scholarship for the athletes to aid them in their preparation for the Games.

The athletes are Emmanuel Dasor and Atsu Nyamadi - Athletics, Derek Abrefa-Table Tennis, Mohammed Azumah-Boxing, Grace Atipaka-Badminton, Richmond Osarfo-Weightlifting and Felix Acheampong-Para Sports.

The statement said the initiative was in “pursuant to the applications received from federations in respect of the commonwealth games grant.

“As indicated earlier each athlete is entitled to the equivalent of a maximum of £5,000 for preparation towards the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

The statement further noted that “Federation Presidents should kindly apply for the release of the funds indicating in writing what the funds would be used for.

It added that federations would be required to account fully (with receipts) for any funds released to them.

"The money awarded is for the benefit of the athlete to assist in qualifying and or preparing for the Commonwealth Games”. It stated.