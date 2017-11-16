Philemon McCarthy Back To Dreams FC

Dreams FC have announced the return of goalkeeper Philemon McCarthy as a member of the squad for next season's Ghana Premier League.

The experience goalie had a short stint with Israeli club Afula FC during the 2017 season and returns to the club till the end of the 2018 season.

'We are glad to have him back and this only confirms the quality Philemon possesses', club President Mohammed Jiji Alifoe told Dreams Media.

'During his first season here, he was happy, He enjoyed the family and I'm sure it is one of the reasons He considers returning. The unity among the players is strong enough''.

Having joined the team in 2016 on a three year deal, Philemon is famously remembered for his historic strike against New Edubiase FC at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu during the 2016 Ghana Premier League season.

His goal was the opener for a 2-0 win for the Still Believe lads.

