Sannie-Daara Gets CAF Job To Serve On New Media Experts Panel

Ghana Football Association deputy General Secretary and spokesperson Ibrahim Sannie-Daara has been appointed to serve on CAF's Media Experts Panel.

The creation of the Media Experts Panel by CAF was part of the refroms by the new executive to replace the continental body's Media Committee.

Sannie-Daara is among the first officials to assume a role on the new media body.

Some notable names on the 12-member panel and the other members are Aliou Goloko (Senegal), Mamadou Gaye (Cote d'Ivoire), Collins Okiyo (Kenya).

Sannie-Daara is already in Morocco to be introduced to the leadership of CAF before their induction to the new role today (Thursday).

The former BBC journalist becomes the latest Ghanaian to be appointed by CAF following the election of Ahmad Ahmad as the President of Africa's football governing body.

Last month, a number of Ghanaians, notably, Lepowura Alhaji MND Jawula, GFA vice president George Afriyie, Fred Crentsil and Felix Ansong were appointed to various committees of CAF.

While working on some of CAF's media operations, the Media Experts Panel will also serve as the media advisory body for the new leadership of CAF.

