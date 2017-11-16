Inter Allies Signs Samuel Armah

Inter Allies FC are delighted to announce the arrival of Samuel Armah to the 'Eleven Is To One' family.

The young forward joined the Capelli Boys from lower tier side Tudu Mighty Jets on Wednesday after passing his medicals.

He signed a long term deal with the Club in the presence of his representatives and the Club's President Rabeh El-Eter.

'I'm very happy to be joining Inter Allies FC, Armah told www.interalliesfc.com after completing his move.

'I can not wait to get started and I'm looking forward to getting to know my new teammates.'

Credit: interalliesfc.com

