Asantehene Extends Dr. Kyei’s Mandate In Kotoko To Ten Years

Life Patron of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has given the Executive Board Chairman of the club, Dr. Kwame Kyei, a ten year mandate to run the affairs of the club.

The Asantehene said Dr. Kyei, who was given three years to run the club, has proven himself beyond all doubts that he can do the work very well, by winning the President and the FA Cups in his first year this season.

The Asantehene said this at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Wednesday November 15, when the team presented the FA Cup trophy they recently won when they beat their arch rivals Accra Hearts of Oak at Tamale sport stadium.

Announcing the extension, the Asantehene said ever since Dr. Kyei was appointed to lead the club in 2016, Dr. Kyei has single handedly financed the club without the help of Manhyia Palace.

“I sometimes call Kwame Kyei to ask him if he would need some financial supports, but he always says he has enough money to take care of the club, and I have never heard him knocking at my door for money to manage Kotoko since he took over,” Asantehene praises Dr. Kyei.

"I think he can do the job, despite being a novice in football administration, I know he can succeed, both local and foreign, and make Kotoko a great club in Africa again, to take its rightful place among the elite clubs in African soccer " Asantehene added.

Speaking to Otec news’ sports reporter Bismark Kelly Koomson, at the Manhyia Palace after the meeting, the skipper of the team, Amos Frimpong, said their meeting with Asantehene at the Manyhia Palace has encouraged them to fight for more trophies next season.

"We are very proud to be at the Manhyia Palace to greet the Great King, his encourage words and advice will enable us win more trophies in the coming season," Amos told otec news.

"We are very excited for coming to King’s Palace and it speaks a lot to us, especially the new players who have just been here for the first time,” he added.

The skipper told the club’s supporters that they will come together as a team, as they go into the 2017/2018 season, to win the league and other major trophies so that they can get the opportunity to meet the King again.