Peru Picks Up Last World Cup Slot After Beating New Zealand

Peru became the final side to qualify for the World Cup with a 2-0 play-off victory over New Zealand.

After a goalless first leg, Jefferson Farfan put the home side in front with a powerful rising shot from inside the penalty area.

Christian Ramos doubled Peru's lead from close range after the break as they qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1982.

New Zealand were attempting to reach their third World Cup finals.