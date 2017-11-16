Multi Pac Ghana Ltd. Makes Presentations To Maidens And Princesses

Multi Pac Ghana Limited, dealers in assorted drinks and bottled water on Tuesday donated some of their products worth about GHC1,000.00 to the Black Maidens and Black Princesses as part of its Social Responsibility.

The ceremony was held at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence at Prampram for the two teams who are currently in camp preparing towards their respective upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The Princesses would play against Kenya whilst the Maidens take on the Gambia.

Multi Pac presented 40 packs of Perla Mineral Water and 60 packs of assorted drinks to the teams.

The Sales and Marketing Executive, Abraham Kaiser of Multi Pac Ghana Ltd, after the presentation, told the GNA Sports that, women sports have been neglected in the country, hence their support to encourage and motivate the players.

'Women football have been neglected for such a long time and we realized that we should come on board to support the team as they prepare for their World Cup qualifiers. This support is not going to end. We will continue supporting women football.

'We will liaise with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to know how best we can help the national teams.'

He urged the teams to go all out in their World Cup campaign and make an impact in the qualifiers to hoist the flag of Ghana at the World's stage.

The Technical Director of the GFA, Mr. Oti Akenteng, commended the company for their gesture and called on other corporate entities to also support the teams to grow.

'The girls will be encouraged by this and they will be motivated by your support. The items came at the right time,' he said.