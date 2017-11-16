Nov. 23 Set For Giti Tyre Celebrity Open Golf

The Giti Tyre Celebrity Open Golf Championship tees- off at the Celebrity Golf Course at Sakumono, near Tema on Thursday, Novermber 23.

Mark Peverett, Captain of the Celebrity Golf Club who disclosed on Monday, said about 200 amateur and professional golfers are expected to participate in the competition, which was being sponsored by Giti Tyre Ghana Limited.

He said the competition shall be played in accordance with the rules of golf as approved by the Royal and Ancient Golf, the World's golf governing body, the Ghana Golf Association and the local rules of the Celebrity Golf Club.

The captain said the amateurs would play two days starting from Saturday, November 25 to Sunday, November 26.

Captain Peverett said the competition had been divided into two events, which has Men Group 'A' playing from Handicap 0- 12 while Men Group 'B' would be playing from Handicap 13- 24.

The professionals will pitch their strength against each other in a fierce 72-Hole event beginning November 23.

The celebrity team which would be led by Peverett, would include Joe Ohemeng, Akwasi Opoku, Alfred Baku, Yaw Asumeng, and S.K. Afari.

Helen Appah, Lady Captain of the Celebrity Golf Club would also lead the ladies team, which would include Felicity Gyeabour, Jessie Ababio and Leticia Amponsah Mensah.

Four prizes will be awarded in the Men's Division while three will be giving out in the Ladies segment.

There will also be prizes for 'Nearest to the Pin' and 'Longest Drive' respectively.

The championship would end on Sunday, November 26.