Sports Ministry Rolls Out Various Sports Development Programmes

The Ministry of Youth and Sports would in 2018 roll out the Youth in Sports Development Programme according to the 2018 budget statement.

According to the budget, the National Youth Authority (NYA) under MOYS would implement the 'Steps Towards Employment and Productivity' (STEP), project under the informal Youth Enterprise Development programme aimed at creating a platform for the youth to contribute to sports development.

The budget, which would see the Ministry continuing the process of passing the Legislative Instruments of the National Youth and Sports Act, would also pursue the enactment of the draft National Sports College Bill.

It would also create a Sports Fund to improve sports development in the country.

The STEP is aimed at equipping 5,000 young Ghanaians between the ages of 15 and 35 with artisanal skills, had seen the Authority organising a coaching and mentorship programme for 250 students from selected Senior High Schools in

Accra, which also provided skills and vocational training to 1,558 trainees at the 11 Youth Leadership and Skills Training Institutes (YLSTIs).