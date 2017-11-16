Kwasi Appiah In Secret Meetings With Abedi Pele Over Ayew Brothers Snub

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will hold a secret meeting with African football legend Abedi Pele who is the father of Andre and Jordan Ayew before meeting the players in December.

Kwesi Appiah is hoping that he will find Abedi more calming and understanding before traveling to England to meet the two players.

Andre Ayew who plays for West Ham United and his younger brother Jordan of Swansea City have been overlooked for recent calls ups despite playing regularly for their teams in England.

Andre's situation is more alarming as he is the deputy skipper of the team and has looked sharp in the last month.

There are growing reports of Kwesi Appiah picking a perfect time to repay back the Ayew family after he saw his captaincy stripped for Abedi Pele in 1992.

There are also rumors that Kwesi Appiah is siding with captain Asamoah Gyan over a cold war dispute with Andre Ayew over the captaincy.

Ghana has failed to win the much cherished African cup of nations for the last 35 years and coach Kwesi Appiah is determined to bring an end to that though he is aware solving the situation with the Ayew's will go a long way into aiding his course.

According to high placed information gathered by GHANAsoccernet.com most of the current players have spoken secretly to Andre Ayew regarding his absence and the need for his return.

