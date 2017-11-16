Good News For Ghana Sports As Government Announces Sports Fund

The government has announced it will continue the process of setting up the National Sports Fund to a id the development of sports in the country.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta during the presentation of 2018 budget statement and economic policy to Parliament, revealed the yet to be created fund will be used to improve sports development.

He said "In 2018, the Ministry will continue the process of passing the Legislative Instruments of the National Youth and Sports Act, pursue the enactment of the draft National Sports College Bill and create a Sports Fund to improve sports development in the country.

Mr Ofori-Atta added that the National Youth Authority will establish the Youth in Sports Development Programme to create a platform for the youth to contribute to sports development.

This is the second time a Finance Minister has pledged to continue the process of passing the Legislative Instruments of the National Youth and Sports Act and pursue the enactment of the draft National Sports College Bill.

Former Finance Minister, Seth Terkper, under the NDC administration, pledged that the Ministry of Youth and Sports would finalize both processes in the year 2016.