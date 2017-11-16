Goalkeeper Felix Annan Pledges To Stay At Kotoko

Goalkeeper, Felix Annan, has stated his desire to stay at Asante Kotoko and will only leave the club ‘’in the right way without problems’’

The 23-year old has been linked with a move away from the Baba Yara stadium after an impressive season.

Annan, who returned from a one-year loan spell at West African Football Academy (WAFA) in 2015, won three trophies last season; President Cup, WAFU Cup of Nations and recently the FA Cup crown with the Porcupine Warriors.

Things seem to be moving on well for the talented gloves man and according to him, he is happy with the club and is keen to see off his current deal.

“I don’t have any intention of leaving Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the moment”, he told Joy sports.

“I have a contract with the club which I respect so much but even when the time comes for me to leave; I would want to leave the right way without problems”.

I believe in time so when the right time comes and the club feels I have done enough, therefore, they are ready to let me go, I will do so”.

Asante Kotoko will represent Ghana in next year’s CAF Confederation Cup after winning the 2017 Ghana FA Cup against perennial rivals Hearts of Oak.