Money Talking! Thomas Partey To See Pay Rise At Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid's in-form midfielder Thomas Partey will be handed a huge pay boost to ward interest off interest from English giants Chelsea, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

Partey has emerged as a key player for the Los Rojiblancos since breaking into the first-team, scoring five goals in 36 appearances so far.

The Ghana star has been a mainstay of Diego Simeone's squad this season with impressive displays for the Spanish giants.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands Atletico Madrid bosses are keen for the midfielder to continue his career at the club by offering him a significant pay rise despite signing a fresh deal in February this year.

The Ghana international is now set to be offered an improved terms in a bid to ward off interest from English trio Chelsea, Southampton and Leicester City.

Chelsea have long been linked with a move for the fast-rising Ghanaian, who has turned the corner in style for Atletico this season.

The form of the hardworking African star is skyrocketing at an astronomic speed amid fears big-money spenders could prize him away from the club.

The swift growing midfielder is currently the most influential Black Stars player having scored 4 goals in his last three games for the West African nation.

