Swansea Seeking To Beef Up Defense As Chase For Andy Yiadom Hots Up

Swansea City are in desperate need of Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom in the winter amid a renewed defensive crisis at the English Premier League club.

The Swans ideally need someone that can cover both sides of the defence, which is something that the Ghanaian provides.

Yiadom came close to move to Landore at the end of the summer transfer window, but that fell through due to paperwork issues.

On the topic of the transfer, Clement said: 'It was too close to the deadline. We tried to get it over the line, but there just wasn't enough time.

'But it is possibly something we could revisit in January. He is a player we like so we will have to see.'

Due to the fragile state of Swansea's full-backs, the signing of Yiadom wouldn't rule out the potential signing of Walker-Peters.

