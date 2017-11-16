modernghana logo

32 minutes ago | Sports News

More Concerns Raised Over Black Stars Chances At AFCON 2019

Ghanasoccernet.com
Black Stars deputy coach Ibrahim Tanko has envisaged a bright future for the team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Ghana failed to secure a ticket the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia after a woeful qualifying campaign, where they finished in 3rd position behind Uganda and Egypt respectively from Group E.

However, Tanko has expressed his upbeat about the team's fortunes following a strong ongoing rebuilding process ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be staged in Cameroon.

