Black Stars deputy coach Ibrahim Tanko has envisaged a bright future for the team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament. Ghana failed to secure...
More Concerns Raised Over Black Stars Chances At AFCON 2019
Black Stars deputy coach Ibrahim Tanko has envisaged a bright future for the team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.
Ghana failed to secure a ticket the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia after a woeful qualifying campaign, where they finished in 3rd position behind Uganda and Egypt respectively from Group E.
However, Tanko has expressed his upbeat about the team's fortunes following a strong ongoing rebuilding process ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be staged in Cameroon.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com