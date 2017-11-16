Asante Kotoko Settles On Germany For Pre-Season Tour

Ghanaian powerhouse Asante Kotoko are planning a pre-season tour of Germany, multiple reports have claimed.

The Porcupine Warriors are seeking to sharpen the rough edges in the European country ahead of next season.

Details are sketchy but widespread reports are claiming coach Steve Polack plans to send his troops to the European country to prepare for the new season.

The FA Cup champions will travel to Cote D'voire for the first phase of their pre-season programme before returning to the country to feature in the GHALCA G8 tournament.

Kotoko want to give their players the need international exposure ahead of the participation in next year's CAF Confederation Cup.

They beat sworn rivals Hearts of Oak 3-1 to record a debatable 10 FA Cup crown.

