Caleb Ekuban Given Rousing Welcome At Leeds United Ahead Of Crucial Middlesbrough Match

Leeds United welcome back the return of striker Caleb Ekuban ahead of their English Championship clash against Middlesbrough on Sunday.

The Ghanaian has endured a difficult start to his Leeds career since joining in the summer.

United fans got an early glimpse of Ekuban's work rate prior to the summer signing's injury setback, and appears the 23-year-old will play a vital role for the Whites over the Christmas and New Year period.

Ekuban was ruled out for eight weeks after having surgery on a broken bone in his foot in early September.

The former Chievo Verona defender has missed almost the entire season so far due to injury.

United need a quick turnaround and fast after sliding in a spectacular fashion following the side's impressive start.

Leeds have lost seven of their last nine games and slumped from first to 10th place.

United need a more mobile attack if they are to flourish and the arrival of pacy Ekuban will be crucial in their bid to turn around their downward spiral.

