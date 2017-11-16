Sheriff Deo Mohammed Unveils New Adidas World Cup Ball In Lithuania

Ghanaian striker Sheriff Deo Mohammed was one of the stars in Lithuanian football to test, try and appreciate the new Adidas ball.

The new ball, Adidas 'Telstar 18' will be used for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and it landed in Lithuania on the 10th of November.

Sheriff was one of the first players in Lithuania to closely assess the design of the new ball, which combines the past and future.

The event was attended by professional sports commentator Paul Jakel and football enthusiast Paul Ambrazevicus with a lot of football fans who gathered in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The developers of the new Telstar 18 have been inspired by the first variation of the Telstar ball played 1n 1970 in Mexico.

Sheriff joined the Lithuanian side FC Stumbras on a free transfer from Inter Allies FC earlier this year where he helped his side to escape relegation.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com