Newly Signed Asec Mimosas Striker Amed Toure: "Asante Kotoko Were My First Option"

Burkinabe forward Amed Toure says he could have snubbed Asec Mimosas had Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko made a move for him.

Toure joined the Ivorian giants Asec Mimosas on a two-year deal on Tuesday after impressing in the just ended Ghana Premier League, where he netted 13 goals to help Bechem United to avoid the drop.

However, Toure has disclosed that his first option after the season was to rejoin Asante Kotoko before signing for the Ivorian giants.

"To be honest with you, before the end of the league I sat down with Bechem management and told them that I'll only consider an offer from Asante Kotoko because I was eager to play for them again to prove some people that I'm not finished as they perceive," Toure told Happy FM.

"I waited for them but there were so much negativity surrounding my intentions and I felt I had to look elsewhere because I couldn't wait longer."

"Asec will be playing in the Champions League next season, so I discussed with Bechem United to see what will be good for both of us. Above everything else, the offer was too good to turn down and I wanted this challenge very much and everybody knows how I love challenges."

Toure won the Ghana Premier League top scorers gong with Asante Kotoko during the 2007/08 season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com