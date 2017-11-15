Zamalek's Attempt To Overturn FIFA Ruling On Former Hearts Defender Karim Alhassan Stalls

Attempts by Egyptian giants Zamalek to overturn the ruling of FIFA on former Hearts of Oak defender Karim Alhassan at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) hit a deadly snag as the legislative arm of FIFA throws away the club's appeal.

The Egyptian giants in 2012 breached an employment contract with the former captain of Hearts of Oak and then deputy skipper for Ghana's U23 side - The Black Meteors.

The Ghanaian defender filed for damages and a breach of contract before FIFA through Ashford's OFFSIDE CONSULT in 2014.

In 2016 The Dispute Resolution Chamber of the FIFA Players Status Committee upheld Offside Consult's argument and ordered ZAMALEK to pay a total of $1,228,000 as outstanding salary and compensation for breach without just cause.

Reluctant to pay the money to Karim Alhassan, Zamalek in November 2016 filed an appeal before the Court of Arbitration (CAS), claiming the player wasn't entitled to anything and therefore the FIFA decision must be quashed entirely.

The appeal was heard last July 2017 in Lausanne with Ashford Tettey Oku as legal representative, Nana Yaw Amponsah, the agent who brokered the transfer deal, and the player himself.

Zamalek were represented by J. D. D. Crespo Perez, who recently facilitated Neyman's exit from Barcelona to PSG.

After cross arguments from both parties taken, the CAS just released the final arbitral award, modifying the FIFA decision by ordering Zamalek to pay $674,000 to the player for same reasons held by FIFA.

This still represents one of the biggest awards to a Ghanaian player by a judicial body.

Only recently Zamalek had to cough another huge compensation to another Ghanaian international, Junior Agogo for a similar offence.

When contacted for his views and comments on the matter, Ashford Tettey Oku who doubles as the chairman of the Ghana Premier League Board, and has a reputation for success in such matters, declined to comment.

