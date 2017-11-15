modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Why Christian Clergymen Are Unqualified To Pronounce Blessings On Their Con...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Sports News

EXCLUSIVE: Amed Toure Signs Two Year Deal With Ivory Coast Giants Asec Mimosas

Ghanasoccernet.com
EXCLUSIVE: Amed Toure Signs Two Year Deal With Ivory Coast Giants Asec Mimosas

Asante Kotoko target Amed Toure has swerved the Porcupine Warriors as he completes a two year deal with Ivory Coast side Asec Mimosas, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The former Asante Kotoko striker who scored 13 goals in 26 appearances for Bechem United in the just-ended season in the Ghana Premier League put pen to paper on Tuesday evening in the Ivory Coast capital, Abidjan.

The striker arrived in Abidjan for talks with giants ASEC Mimosas late last week and has completed the deal this week.

Toure, who hails from Ivory Coast, was identified as a replacement for Burkinabe striker HervÃ© OussalÃ© who had his contract terminated.

11142017114132 img20171114wa00981024x683

Toure earlier confirmed had had contact with the capital-based team.

Toure's completed deal to Asec will be a major blow to Asante Kotoko as they had pencilled him down for a move as they target a huge impact in their CAF Confederation Cup campaign next season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

quot-img-1Preparation is the thief of anxiety.

By: B. F. Willis, I quot-img-1
body-container-line