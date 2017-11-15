Multi Pac Donates To Princesses, Maidens

Multi Pac Ghana Limited, producers of Perla Natural Mineral Water and 5 Star Energy Drink have donated products to two female national football teams, the Black Princesses and Black Maidens.

Multi Pac presented 100 cartons of their products made up of Perla Natural Mineral Water and other products including assorted soft drinks to the teams at their training camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

A management member of Multi Pac Ghana Limited, Kaiser Abrahams, said the donation forms part of Multi Pac Ghana Limited's corporate social responsibility.

"This donation is part of responsibility as a corporate citizen of Ghana and we chose women's football because we feel they are often neglected by corporate Ghana but they need the most support.

"We don't want to wait for them to achieve laurels before we come out and make a presentation; we have to offer them the needed support right from the start here in Prampram."

Mr Abrahams urged other corporate institutions to come to the aid of women's football as they have great potential bring laurels to the country.

A member of the Black Princesses management committee Mr Oduro Nyarko thanked Multi Pac Ghana Limited for their kind gesture.

Both the Black Princesses and the Black Maidens are preparing for their impending Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Princesses have already kicked off their Fifa Under 20 World Cup qualifying campaign with an emphatic 5:0 win over Kenya in Cape Coast recently.

They are scheduled to travel to Kenya on Thursday for the return leg this weekend

