Udinese Have Approached Us For Ayiah - CEO Charity Stars

The CEO of Charity Stars FC Mr Samuel Owusu Amoah has reiterated his desire to get the best club for his player Eric Ayiah.

Ayiah, who captained the Ghana U-17 male team, the Black Starlets at the just ended Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has been linked with several clubs in Ghana and abroad.

Mr Amoah told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Sports in an interview that though they have received a number of offers for the young centre-forward, they are only weighing the options.

'It is true we have had clubs both local and international showing interest in Ayiah…but we are not in a rush to get him out.

'We are looking at clubs that can help him develop his talent and help him mature as a player. We don't want a situation where he would not be useful for his club, thus wasting his talent.

According to Mr Amoah, his club, Charity Stars FC would only let a player leave under the right conditions.

'He would leave when the time is right. I can confirm Udinese from Italy has come on board but we haven't concluded on anything.

'We are looking at clubs with a history of developing and nurturing talents that can be assets for the nation' he said.

Charity Stars FC have nurtured and signed a developing contract for players like Emmanuel Okyere Boateng, who plays for Levante, Spain, Francis Cann for FC Vizela, Portugal, Yaw Moses for FC Arouca, Portugal, James Arthur, FC Porto, as well as Jeffrey Oblitey Otoo, who plies his trade at Atlanta United FC,US.

According to Mr Amoah, there is no truth in the rumour that Ayiah had signed for Portuguese side FC Porto.