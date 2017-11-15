Steve Pollack Extends Contract With Asante Kotoko

Steven Pollack has today signed a new contract with Asante Kotoko SC.

The deal, announced by the club, puts to sleep long weeks of speculations around the English tactician’s future with the Porcupines and sets the basis for his team’s preparations for the upcoming season.

In his first response, Polack said: “I am delighted by this. It's been an amazing experience. A year in which we worked hard together to achieve something great. It’s a rekindled relationship and the task now is for us to work even harder in the coming year to win more.”

“I’ve said time and again. The Supporters have been very good to me since I arrived and that’s really special for me. I look forward to achieving success together.”

Pollack took over Kotoko in the 2nd round of the 2016/2017 season and managed to guide the club to annex the 2017 MTN FA Cup; the major of two titles he won in the year.

According to Communications Director, Obed Acheampong, “'The new deal only proves our faith in him and his work, and we are certain he can continue to deliver results both at home and even as we make a return to Africa.”

Pollack already has his work cut out for him with expectations of putting Kotoko in great shape for the year ahead.