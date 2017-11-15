I Felt Harming Myself After World Cup Drop In 2010 - Laryea Kingston

Former Black Stars winger, Laryea Kingston has revealed life was unbearable for him after he was excluded from the 2010 FIFA World Cup squad.

It will be recalled that Serbian coach, Milovan Rajevac overlooked the then experienced midfielder in his final 23-man squad at a training tour in France.

The former Hearts of Oak player's exclusion shocked fans because he was tipped to make the final squad after missing the 2006 tournament because of suspension.

The axing of the former Heart of Midlothian midfielder compounded his misery because his Scottish side had not renewed his contract because of his price tag.

Seven years on, Kingston has opened up and confessed it was difficult for him to deal with.

''It's a feeling I wouldn't like any football to go through especially when you played a vital role in the qualifying process," he told GHONE TV.

''I was very much in pain after missing the two World Cups especially the 2010 World Cup because I wasn't expecting to be dropped from the squad, so at a point, my wife had to follow me everywhere during the World Cup till it came to end for fears of my harming myself.

''She was afraid I was going to do something to myself. It was very serious and I feel pain talking about it every time."