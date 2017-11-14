Kasim Nuhu Urges Ghanaians To Keep Supporting Black Stars Despite World Cup Failure

Black Stars defender Kasim Nuhu Adams has pleaded with Ghanaians to rally behind the team despite failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The four-time Africa champions were unable to book a ticket to their fourth successive global football Mundial as they amassed just seven points in six matches during the qualifying campaign.

And Nuhu Adams, who made his competitive bow for the Black Stars in the 1-1 draw against Egypt in the final match of the World Cup qualifying series on Sunday, has implored Ghanaian football advocates to continue backing the team as they hope to come good in their subsequent international tournaments.

"I'm not the only one disappointed as you can see. Everybody is feeling the same but I think there are better days ahead and the only thing we have to do is to pray for the team to return to its glory days," the Young Boys of Bern defender told Happy FM.

"I always maintain that as a footballer there's nothing you can do than to work hard and pray. By doing so, everything will be successful for you and that's exactly what we are working on and we hope it will reap results in future tournaments."

The 22-year-old has been a key figure for Young Boys in the Swiss top flight league as well as the Europa League.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com