Triathlon Coach Commends Athletes And Organisers

The head coach of Ghana Triathlon Federation (GTF), Mr. Spencer Smith who has arrived in Ghana from London to coordinate the ““Third Kempinski-Cowbell Race Series” at the University of Ghana, Legon has commended the organisers, athletes and media for making the event successful..

Mr. Spencer, a three-time Triathlon world champion organised training camps for selected athletes, run training (biking and running) sessions and swimming lessons for some swimming clubs in Accra.

He also had media interactions to propagate and promote triathlon in Ghana.

According to the GTF, preparation is well advanced to organize Ghana’s first open water triathlon race in the Ashanti region, at Lake Bosomtwi in the Ashanti Region on 31st December, 2017.

Isaac Sackey. He is a hero in Ghanaian cycling sports. In November 2016 he and his relay broke a record and set a new one by finishing in in 1hr, 3mins, 37sec. May 2017.

He and his relay team broke the record again and this time finished in 57mins, 41sec. He appeared again with a new record taking over.

Laila Zangwio won the 3rd Kempinski Cowbell race series in the women's division and Sam Papai (USA) also won in the 3rd Kempinski Cowbell race series.