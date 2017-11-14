Black Stars Needs Spiritual Cleansing – Mohammed Polo

Former Ghanaian international, Mohammed Ahmed Polo believes the senior national team needs spiritual cleansing before they can win any major tournament.

The four-time African champions failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup that will be staged at Russia.

After six matches played in the qualifiers, the Black Stars were able to amass only 7 points and finished on the 3rd position with Egypt emerging as Group E winners.

After playing in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively, the players were hoping to make it to a four successive world cup appearance but their dream couldn’t materialize.

However, the dribbling magician believes the will need some sacrifices if they want to win any trophy.

“We played three matches at home and we were not able to win a single game. It is not a surprise because I have said it already and I will continue to remind them that they need to make some sacrifices to purify themselves because of what they did in Brazil.” Polo told footballmadeinghana.com

“What they did in Brazil has a spiritual dimension as it offended the whole nation including the President who had to make them airlift huge sums of money for the players.

“If only they need the face of Almighty Allah then they have to do the sacrifice of forgiveness and until that it will be very difficult for them to redeem their image.

“I repeat that without the sacrifice it will be very difficult for Ghana and that is the reason why we couldn’t qualify and were not able to win even a single game at home. We played six matches and won only one and it must tell you that there are some forces behind because life is both spiritual and physical.” He ended.