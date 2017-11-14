Egypt Football Players Top Ghana In The Transfer Market

The Egyptian national football team outperformed Ghana in the market value of the team, where the market value of the Egyptian national team amounts to â‚¬86m, while Ghana's is valued at â‚¬42.15m.

The average price for Ghana players is â‚¬1.8m, while Egyptian players' average value stands at â‚¬3.1m.

According to statistics of the Transfermarkt website, the average age of Egyptian team players is 27.9 years old, against 24.4 years old for the Ghanaian team.

Moreover, 17.6% of the Egyptian team are professionals abroad, against 22.9% for the Ghana team.

Egypt has qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, after topping its group with 13 points collected through winning four of its games and ending with a draw in one.

In addition, Egypt is ranked 30th in the ranking of the International Football Association (FIFA), while Ghana comes in at 52nd.

Egypt has also won seven African Championships, versus four for Ghana.

Liverpool winger and Egyptian team player Mohamed Salah is the most expensive Egyptian player in the national team, with a net worth of â‚¬40m.

On the other hand, Daniel Amartey is the most expensive player in Ghana, with a market value of the only â‚¬5m.

The Egyptian team drew with Ghana on Sunday at the end of the qualifying matches for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

