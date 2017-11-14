WC 2018: Which Countries Have Qualified So Far?

The list of teams that will travel to Russia for next summer's World Cup is nearly complete.

African qualifiers, the European playoffs and two inter-continental play-offs have taken place during the November international break to complete the cycle before the draw for the finals is made in December.

Here is the full list of qualified teams:

ASIA

Iran

South Korea

Saudi Arabia

Japan

AFRICA

Tunisia

Nigeria

Morocco

Senegal

Egypt

EUROPE

Russia

France

Portugal

Germany

Serbia

Poland

England

Spain

Sweden

Belgium

Iceland

Switzerland

Croatia

SOUTH AMERICA

Brazil

Uruguay

Argentina

Colombia

CONCACAF

Costa Rica

Panama

Mexico