WC 2018: Which Countries Have Qualified So Far?
The list of teams that will travel to Russia for next summer's World Cup is nearly complete.
African qualifiers, the European playoffs and two inter-continental play-offs have taken place during the November international break to complete the cycle before the draw for the finals is made in December.
Here is the full list of qualified teams:
ASIA
Iran
South Korea
Saudi Arabia
Japan
AFRICA
Tunisia
Nigeria
Morocco
Senegal
Egypt
EUROPE
Russia
France
Portugal
Germany
Serbia
Poland
England
Spain
Sweden
Belgium
Iceland
Switzerland
Croatia
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Uruguay
Argentina
Colombia
CONCACAF
Costa Rica
Panama
Mexico