Ahmed Hassan: Shikabala Stood Out Against Ghana 

Former Egypt captain Ahmed Hassan has stressed over the emergence of Mahmoud Abdelrazek 'Shikabala' during Egypt's final World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

Shikabala scored Egypt's only goal and his first in a very long time upon his return to the national team in the Pharaoh's 1-1 draw to Ghana in Cape Coast.

Head coach Hector Cuper also gave minutes to the likes of Amr Marei, Sam Morsy and Karim Hafez since the game counted for nothing after Egypt had sealed qualification to the 2018 World Cup in the preceding round against Congo.

'Shikabala stood out in the game and carried on his great club form with Al Raed. He gave a big effort and contributed to the defence,' Hassan explained.

'Amr Marei is an aggressive player and a hard worker and will be a good addition to Egypt in the future. We can't evaluate Karim Hafez's performance with the national team. So far no left back has proven to be a good replacement for Abdelshafy, and the proof is that Al Ahly and Zamalek depend on two left backs from Tunisia and Syria.'