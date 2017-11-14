Asamoah Gyan Unveils His RUN Energy Drink Brand

Asamoah Gyan has launched his own energy known as Run as the Ghana captain expands his business empire.

This comes weeks after it was announced the Kayserispor striker had acquired a license to operate an airline in the country.

The former Sunderland striker on Tuesday, 14 November 2017 Tweeted: ''Hello Ghana... Let's RUN... proudly made in Ghana...''

This implies Gyan has set up a local factory which will employ thousands to produce the product for the market.

It would be the 11th major business venture for the astute footballer-cum-businessman.

He owns companies in the food, real estate, transport, mining, hospitality, music, boxing and football sectors as he seeks to create more jobs.

