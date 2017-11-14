Drogba: Chelsea Legend To Retire At End Of Season

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has announced that he is retiring from playing football.

The 39-year-old striker, who is playing for Phoenix Rising in America's USL, has revealed that he is to hang up his boots at the end of the current campaign.

Drogba made 381 appearances for Chelsea in two spells, scoring 164 times in the process.

He won four Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge, as well as four FA Cups, three League Cups and one Champions League

Drogba told RMC Sport: "Ah, do you want a scoop? I think next year will be my last season.

"At some point, you have to stop. I need to have time for my other projects."

Drogba has been playing for Phoenix since the turn of the year, where he has scored 10 times in his 14 appearances.

He left Chelsea in the summer of 2015 to move to America and spent two seasons with Montreal Impact in the MLS.