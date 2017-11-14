C. K. Akonnor Embarks On Attachment Program With Tottenham Hotspurs

Dreams FC Coach CK Akonnor has embarked on a two-week training program at English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspurs.

The former Ghana international left the country to German Club Wolfsburg for a short attachment before leaving for the UK.

He will be in the United Kingdom for the next 14 days as he seeks to enrich his knowledge of the profession.

CK Akonnor returned to Dreams FC after helping Ashanti Gold secure their Premier League status.

The former Hearts of Oak and Eleven Wise Coach was employed on a short-term basis to help Ashanti Gold escape relegation.

He will be in charge of Dreams FC when the new season begins next year.