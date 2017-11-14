Winful Cobbinah Is Capable Of Playing For Every Team - Patrick Razak

Hearts of Oak attacker Patrick Razak says every team needs a player in mould of Winful Cobbinah as he reflected on the outcome of the just ended Ghana Premier League season.

Cobbinah, who re-joined Hearts of Oak with nine games into last season, took the league by storm with his silky displays.

The 26-year-old however, failed to help the Phobians win any silverware despite winning lots of plaudits with his consistent performances as they finished 3rd on the Ghana Premier League table as well as falling short in the FA Cup final when they were trounced 3-1 by arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

Nevertheless, Razak, who was also one of the club's key performers during the disappointing campaign as hailed Cobbinah as they best player in the top flight league last season.

"There were so many good players in the league who deserve a mention when it comes to naming the best players in the season gone by but personally, I believe none of them come close to what Winful Cobbinah did,"Razak declared on Happy FM.

"I've not chosen Cobbinah because he's my teammate at Hearts of Oak but considering the magical moments he served Ghanaian populace with, many would agree with me that he fully deserves that eulogy."

"I could easily say I'm the best in the league as well because I think I also played well, but the truth is told, Cobbinah was way ahead of everyone. I will put myself as one of the best but the real best player was Cobbinah, and I'll say every team needs a player like him."

Cobbinah played a key role for Ghana during the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations Cup as he helped the Black Stars B successfully clinch the trophy when they annihilated old adversaries Nigeria 4-1 in the final.

