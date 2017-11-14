Juventus Deny Kwadwo Asamoah Exit

Juventus have denied reports that Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has agreed on a deal to join Galatasaray next summer.

Kwadwo Asamoah has been heavily linked with an Allianz stadium exit, with his contract at the club set to expire at the end of the season.

And reports surfaced over the weekend in which the former Udinese playmaker was quoted to have said he was set to move to Turkey after five fruitful years with the Italian champions.

“We agreed on everything over the summer,” the 28-year old was reported to have told Turkish portal Fotomac.

“After drawn-out negotiations, I made the best decision for myself. I gave my word to Galatasaray [that I’ll join them from here] and I won’t go back on it.

But according to Italian portal Calciomercato, Juventus have denied the midfielder granted any such interview.

“Calciomercato.com contacted Juventus, but through their press office, they denied any such claims.

“They insist that Asamoah never sent this message and that no one has made any official statement such as the one released by the Turkish media,” the website reported.

Kwadwo joined Juventus in the summer of 2012 and has made over 100 appearances.

He can boast of five Serie A, three Supercopa Italiana and three Coppa Italia medals.