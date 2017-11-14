Ex-Kotoko CEO Herbert Mensah To Contest For GFA Presidency In 2019

Former Chief Executive Officer of Kotoko Herbert Mensah is contemplating on running for the Ghana Football Association President in 2019, close sources have revealed to Ghanasportsonline.com.

Herbert Mensah has been away from football since leaving his post at Kotoko.

The Sports administrator is currently working as the President of the Ghana Rugby Association but could consider a return to football.

He will need to fend off competition from some football gurus including former Ghana FA Vice President Fred Pappoe, George Afriyie who is currently the Vice President of the FA, MTN FA Cup chief Kurt Okraku as well as fast-rising football administrator Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Current Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi will vacate the seat after 2019.

The FIFA council member announced his decision not to run for another term in office after he was appointed the first Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Mensah, a businessman and member of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has been credited with making a major contribution to changing the face of Ghanaian profession football after establishing the SOS (Strategic Outsourcing Solutions) network which provided management services to football and continued to be a link between grass-roots sport and the professional world.