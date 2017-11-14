Great Olympics Midfielder Benjamin Arthur Ready To Move Away From The Club

Accra Great Olympics midfielder Benjamin Arthur has indicated that he will leave the club following the expiration of his contract.

Arthur joined the Wonder Club at the start of the 2014/15 Ghana division one season from Amidaus Professionals and quickly became a mainstay of the side.

The 24-year-old helped the club win promotion to the elite division at the first time of asking.

Arthur, however, could not help sustain the club in the Ghana Premier League as they suffered relegation in the just-ended campaign after gaining 39 points from 30 games to finish 14th on the log.

"We just ended the season so I want to reflect on things before making a decision. My contract with Olympics has ended," Arthur disclosed to GHANASoccernet.com.

"I don't think I will play for them again because it's a wish of every player to play at the highest level, and I believe the time is right for me to move on."

"The future is very bright and I'm hoping for something positive in the coming days."

Meanwhile, Arthur helped Tema Stars defeat Osu United 8-7 on penalties in the 2017 McDan Unity Cup Gala tournament which is being staged at the La-Town Park. They will face Teshie Stars at the semifinals stage of the tournament.

