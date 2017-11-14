Egypt Goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary 'Heartbroken' Over Buffon's Absence At 2018 World Cup

Veteran Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary feels 'heartbroken' over Gianluigi Buffon, who missed out on the 2018 World Cup with Italy.

The Italian legend has retired from the national team after the Azzurri failed to beat Sweden in their playoff on Monday night.

And Hadary, 44, who will be returning to the global stage with the Pharaohs, says the goalkeepers will be playing for the football iconic figure.

"All the goalkeepers in the World Cup will be playing for you, legend." he tweeted.

#Egypt 🇪🇬 goalkeeper @ElHadary heartbroken over @gianluigibuffon 's absence from #Russia2018 :

"All the goalkeepers in the World Cup will be playing for you, legend."

Class 👏 https://t.co/Au7kCkAXH7

— KingFut.com (@King_Fut) November 13, 2017

The Egypt goalkeeper, who made his debut when some of his current team-mates were not even born, should become the oldest player at a World Cup.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com