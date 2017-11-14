Kwesi Appiah: "10 Players Impressed Me"

Head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah has disclosed that ten out of the sixteen new players he invited did enough to warrant a recall into the team in their subsequent matches.

Ahead of the country's final world cup qualifier against Egypt, the former Al Khartoum trainer invited some new players and insisted that he is building a team for the future.

However, the seven-time African champions who have already qualified for the Mundial in Russia held the Black Stars to a 1:1 draw at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

During an interview on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, Appiah intimated that out of the sixteen players he handed call-ups to, only ten of them delivered and is looking to call on them in the team's subsequent matches.

"10 out of the 16 new called players we gave chance have proved they can play for Black Stars, I don't want to mention names but Ghanaians are good judges,'Appiah told Nhyira FM..ng a template squad if we want to undergo a team building exercise because there wouldn't be any competition in the team, and as a coach competition is very good because you are certain about the player's qualities when you give the chance," he added.

Appiah will hope to lead the team to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon to appease the nation for their failure to qualify for next year's FIFA World Cup in Russia.