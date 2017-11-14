Asante Kotoko To Present FA Cup Trophy Otumfuo Osei Tutu II On Wednesday

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will present the FA Cup trophy to the club's owner and life patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Wednesday.

Players and officials of the victorious team will be at the seat of the Royal Highness, Manhyia, in the morning to present the coveted trophy to the Ghanaian king.

The world-respected monarch will receive the entourage at midday.

Asante Kotoko SC will tomorrow present MTN FA CUP FA CUP to the owner and life patron of the Club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The club will report at the Manhyia Palace at 10:30am. The event starts at 12:00 noon when Nana sits in state to receive the glittering trophy. #AKSC 🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/b4qDwCKgPD

— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) November 14, 2017

Kotoko pummeled internal rivals Hearts of Oak 3-1 to clinch a disputed 10th FA Cup crown in Tamale two weeks ago.