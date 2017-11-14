Kwadwo Asamoah Confirms Galatasaray Move

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has confirmed that he will be leaving Juventus at the end of the season to join Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The 28-year-old versatile enforcer saw a proposed transfer to the TÃ¼rk Telekom Stadium side break down towards the end of the summer window.

However, Asamoah is out of contract next year, and he suggested a move to Galatasaray was still on the cards.

'We agreed on everything over the summer,' he is quoted by TuttoJuve as telling the Turkish Press.

"After drawn-out negotiations, I made the best decision for myself. I gave my word to Galatasaray and I won't go back on it.

"I picked them for the role they gave me on their team and what they offered me."

"Now I'm thinking about Juve, but Galatasaray are important to me and I'm following all their games with great interest."

"Their football is promising and I look forward to becoming a part of this team," he added.

