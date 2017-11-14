Black Queens Coach Mas Ud Didi Visits High Flying Danish Side FC Nordsjaelland

Black Queens Coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani has arrived at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland for an exchange program which is set to equip the tactician on ways to improve and impact in the game.

The Danish SuperLiga club which is owned by Pathways Group and Chaired by Tom Vernon, the Founder of the Right to Dream Academy based in Ghana where Mas-ud Dramani previously worked as the Technical Director of the Academy, as the exchange program could be in line with a good relationship that exists between the Black Queens coach and his former employers as to build upon ways to get the best out of players from the African continent.

'I was in a meeting with the head coach of FC Nordsjaelland on the African players and how to get the best out of them.'- he explained.

Mas Ud Didi Dramani reiterated on the purpose of the exchange program and how long he would stay at the Danish Superliga club.

'I will be here for one month exchanging knowledge, ideas and analysing sessions with my counterparts, which will help improve and impact our game in the modern trends.'- he added

The Black Queens were walloped 8 goals to nothing by their French counterparts in an International friendly last month as they prepare the team for the 2018 African Women's Nations Cup.

