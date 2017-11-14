Kassim Nuhu Hails Cape Coast Fans After Failed 2018 World Cup Attempt

Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu has heaped praise on Cape Coast fans following his country's 1-1 draw against Egypt in a final 2018 World qualifier on Sunday.

The Young Boys defender partnered Daniel Amartey at the heart of defence and did a good job.

He was playing his first competitive match for Ghana as the two nations shared the spoils in the coastal town of Cape Coast.

And the 23-year-old has eulogized Cape Coast fans for their massive support.

Thank you cape coast fans. You showed us super love and support. May Allah bless our homeland Ghana and make her great and strongâš½ï¸âš½ï¸🇬🇭🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/u2qDjd04Nj

— Kassim Nuhu Adams (@KassimAdams24) November 13, 2017

Last month, he overly impressed in the international friendly win over Saudi Arabia in Jeddah.

Nuhu is gradually cementing his place in the Ghana team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

