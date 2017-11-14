Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew donated his jersey to mark 'World Kindness Day' which fell on Monday, November 13. The 25-year-old showed the heart...
Jordan Ayew Donates Jersey To Swansea City Fan To Mark 2017 'World Kindness Day'
Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew donated his jersey to mark 'World Kindness Day' which fell on Monday, November 13.
The 25-year-old showed the heartwarming virtue to the Swans fan as the world marked 'a day that encourages individuals to overlook boundaries, race and religion'.
#WorldKindnessDay pic.twitter.com/Ohn7m9XytO
— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) November 13, 2017
World Kindness Day is an international observance on 13 November. It was introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement a coalition of nations kindness NGOs.
Ayew has netted just once in 11 appearances for the Swans this season.
