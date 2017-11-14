Hearts of Oak are set to release veteran striker Samuel Yeboah, according to reports. According to a Ghanacrusader publication, the player would be informed...
Hearts of Oak To SACK Striker Sam Yeboah - Reports
Hearts of Oak are set to release veteran striker Samuel Yeboah, according to reports.
According to a Ghanacrusader publication, the player would be informed about his future this week,
Yeboah failed to impress in his second season at the club having joined on a free transfer.
The former Hapoel Tel Aviv and Genk player has scored five goals in 24 appearances.
