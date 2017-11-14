Tema Beats Osu In McDan Ga Adangbe Unity Cup Quarter Final At La

Tema came, saw and conquered their Osu counterparts with a 5-4 penalty win in the last quarter final match of the 2017 McDan Ga Adangbe Unity Cup Tournament going on every Monday at the La Town Park.

After 90 minutes, the game ended 1-1 with goals from Tema’s Randy Anthony and Ben Adjetey of Osu.

As usual the La Town Park where McDan has promised to construct an astro turf field was filled to capacity and players of both Tema and Osu sold a classic game.

The teams that have made it to the semi finals are Tema, Nungua, Teshie and La. All the new entrants like Ada, Prampram and Ga Mashie have been eliminated.

Tema, the only new entrants have promised to shock fans. Coach Eben Dida Armah, former top goalie of Accra Hearts of Oak told Yours Truly, they are in the competition to entertain the spectators and themselves, but will go very far to make the people of Tema happy.

According to the fixtures, La will face Nungua as Teshie meet Tema in the next stage of the tournament which has been drawing many media men to the La Town Park.

Many people living or working in the area said the competition is very good and has been a ground for unearthing and exposing football talents.

Also the old stars keep on encouraging the rising stars.

At stake are attractive cash prizes for all who excel, with the winner taking a huge trophy and handsome cash put up by McDan Group.

The final match is fixed for December 3, 2017 at the La Town Park.