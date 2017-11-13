The GFA And The Communication Disaster

The GFA and the Black Stars team have suffered serious image crisis and acute fan apathy in recent years. All down to irrational actions and unguarded remarks.

Gradually, with the appointment of the new technical men led by Kwesi Appiah, the fans are coming back. There has been an increasing growth of enthusiasm behind the team, and this was evident in having the Cape Coast stadium full even for a dead rubber qualifier.

We failed to qualify for the World Cup. Many are apparently sad and disappointed, but fans generally look into the new faces expecting hope. Something everyone believes we can build on.

Following the qualifiers, The GFA, as custodians of football, commonsensically are expected to meet, and traditionally examine the entire campaign.

Find out what went right, what went wrong etc based on a stage-by-stage documented report from Management, playing the body and technical men of the team. This can take weeks or months and the result will be one to offer lessons going into the future. Nothing has been done.

Barely 24 hours after the campaign, the GFA has sent its communications director to the market. And in a street-like manner, starts brandishing attacks, apportioning blames and attributing the Black Stars failure to a certain group of persons, as usual, exonerating his body from all blame. Like the biblical saints.

He and the GFA, blames Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the former sports minister. There is also a reserve of the special blame for the media, and finally, the 2014 Commission of Inquiry.

All these, even before the FA meets to analyze the campaign? Is that how they have been running the football in this country?

The GFA's communication, in the last few years, has been a disaster, and one of the reasons they look how they look and stink how they stink. The reputation of every organization substantially lies in the approach of its PUBLIC RELATIONS DEPARTMENT.

We all can compare the GFA's communication approach before, and now, and the evidence is palpable. Start blames when you have concluded a scientific examination of the campaign. That is proper communication.

I expected better approach after the aborted campaign. For instance, use the first few days after the qualification to thank Ghanaians, the supporters who stood behind the team. The media, in trying to bring everyone on board going into the future.

These attacks and blames on the aforementioned individuals and groups will receive similar damning and negative responses, which will ultimately affect the GFA, the Black Stars and harm us all. The attacks were without provocation. Came at a time that everyone was putting the past behind and moving on.

We might have failed to qualify, but there were lots of positives to talk about the campaign. To build into the future carrying weak blocks from the old building is as useless as not building at all.

The GFA might have to take a look at its communications strategy if any. The current is nothing but a disaster.