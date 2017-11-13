Kwesi Appiah Must Work On Black Stars Goal Scoring – Osei Kweku Palmer

Vice chairman of the Black Stars management committee, Osei Kweku Palmer has called on Kwesi Appiah to work on how his team will have a killer instinct.

The Black Stars failed to book the only slot available in Group E with Egypt emerging as group winners.

The team failed to take up their chances throughout the qualifiers finishing the group at the 3rd position with 7 points scoring 7 goals out six matches played.

However, the Tema Youth bankroller believes it will be very prudent if the team take up their chances.

“I saw the Black Stars against Saudi Arabia they were on fire, I saw them against Uganda also and they played extremely well but unfortunately today when it matters most, they created many chances but failed to score” Palmer stated.

“We need to work on our scoring. I can say it looks as if the boys are suffering from some political kinds of stuff and if that is the case we have to correct them to go forward.

“It cannot happen that we played three home matches without a win it's very serious and we have to talk to the coaches” he concluded.