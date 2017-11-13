I Was Not Impressed With Black Stars Performance Throughout The Qualifiers – Mohammed Polo

Former Ghanaian international, Mohammed Ahmed Polo says he wasn’t impressed with the performance of the Black Stars ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The four-time African champions were seeded in Group E with Egypt, Congo and Uganda and after six matches played the team failed to win a single match at their home grounds finishing the group on the 3rd position with 7 points with Egypt emerging as the group winners.

The Black Stars were hoping to make it to a four straight successive world cup appearance after participating in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively but the Pharaoh’s who have already booked their place in the upcoming Mundial held the Ghana to a 1:1 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

However, the dribbling magician says he wasn’t convinced about the performance of the players throughout the qualifiers.

“What I saw in the game especially in the first half, I realized the team were having so much respect for the Egyptians. If we wanted to beat them we should have started from the blast of the whistle but the respect was so much.” Polo told Footballmadeinghana.com

“Actually I was not satisfied with the first half and in the second half I do not understand why we have to wait for them to score before we equalize it tells you the respect was too much.”

“In all, what I can say is that I was not impressed with the team throughout the qualifiers and their mentality as well.”